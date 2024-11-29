Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Jumping Jazz Cats, Le Catnip Collective

Jumping Jazz Cats Announced For January 2025 Release

Jumping Jazz Cats has been given a proper release date, as the musical feline mini-game title will be released in January 2025

Article Summary Jumping Jazz Cats launches on Steam January 30, 2025, featuring fun feline parkour and chaotic jazz vibes.

Play as a cat in colorful mansion races, collectathons, and epic showdowns in the Ellington Estate.

Multiplayer: 2-9 online and split-screen for 4; enjoy six dynamic levels in explosive party action.

Jam with ten original jazz tracks enhancing gameplay, with mix-and-match options for endless fun.

Indie game developers Le Catnip Collective and publisher Team17 have confirmed the release date for their next game, Jumping Jazz Cats. In case you missed our previous coverage, this is one of those dumb fun games where you play as a jazz-dressed cat and perform a number of actions to race all over the place. You will sprint, jump, bounce, swing, skid, and slide all over the place against your friends and others in a friendly competition. This morning, the team revealed the official launch date, as it will arrive on Steam on January 30, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer for you to check out above, as we now wait out the next two months for it to be released!

Jumping Jazz Cats

Grind down handrails, swing from chandeliers, bounce off cushions, perform acrobatic jumps, slide across slippery floors, and climb the curtains! While the humans are away, the cats will play! These amical mini-games are played in teams and include rip-roaring races, fat cat collectathons, and epic showdowns between shadow cats and mighty lions! To win, your cat pack will need to collaborate and pull off the fanciest pussycat parkour! The fun takes place in the Ellington Estate, a jazzy cartoon mansion. Its spiral staircases, rooms, and passageways are filled with devious distractions, a city of furniture, and so much more! Choose from a host of playable cats, or customize your own! Get creative with your team's style and unlockable accessories! There's plenty of time to chill between matches, tweak the cosmetics, and try out new moves!

2-9 players online; four local players can join via split-screen.

Six levels across the mansion to discover.

Six cat-GIF-inspired mini-games.

Ten original jazz tracks that influence gameplay during the choruses.

Mix and match levels, mini-games, and songs for immense variety.

A blend of cooperative and competitive strategies.

