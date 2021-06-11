June 2021 Special Raid Weekend Begins Tomorrow In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO will host a Special Raid Weekend tomorrow featuring increased raids and bonuses. Here's everything you need to know to optimize your gameplay for this weekend event.

The full details were announced over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

Get ready for a Special Raid Weekend, where you will be able to earn bonus Candy and find more raids! Date + Time Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Note that this is going to coincide with the remainder of the A Very Slow Discovery event. That said, it will not impact the raids available during the event and will instead just increase what we already have. So if you're enjoying the event so far, this will make it easier to find raids for you.

Bonuses Earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon Trainers level 40 and above will have three times the chance to obtain Candy XL from catching Pokémon

This is something to keep in mind if you are budgeting your raid passes. If Candy is important to you and you are limiting the number of raids you're planning to do, the best bet will be to ai for Pokémon that you're hoping to power up.

Raids will be happening more frequently, including five-star raids and Mega Raids

Personally, I'm hoping the lower tiers will be boosted as well. I'm fine with raiding the Legendaries and the raids, but a Shiny-capable Snorlax in raids is a rarity that it'll be nice to take advantage of while it's here.

As a reminder, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel will be appearing in raids until Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

As mentioned, this event will not impact the raids we already have, so no worries about missing an opportunity if you are after these Legendary Titans of Hoenn.

Best of luck, fellow Pokémon GO players.