Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Jurassic World Evolution, Video Games | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, Jurassic World Evolution 3

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Reveals More About the Main Campaign

Jurassic World Evolution 3 has revealed more details about how you'll go about playing the main campaign of the theme park title

Article Summary Jurassic World Evolution 3 reveals new details on its main campaign and player objectives

Manage dinosaurs in parks worldwide, integrating them with humans in a modern ecosystem

Breed, nurture, and observe over 80 prehistoric species with unique behaviors and generations

Utilize new creative tools for custom park building, attractions, and naturalistic enclosures

Frontier Developments released a new video for Jurassic World Evolution 3, going more into detail about what you'll expect from the main campaign. The three-minute video, which you can watch here, details how the game and the storylines from the film series intertwine, as you'll be using the parks as a way to help manage dinosaurs being integrated into this modern world where they exist alongside humans. Especially with how you run parks in different parts of the world. Enjoy the video as the game is still on track to be released for PC and consoles on October 21, 2025.

Jurassic World Evolution 3

The next entry in the award-winning series, Jurassic World Evolution 3 puts you in control of building and running your very own Jurassic World. Help life find a way by synthesising, breeding, and nurturing prehistoric species. Manage each species and allow them to thrive, while helping your dinosaurs raise families and pass their genes onto future generations. Create incredible havens for your dinosaurs to help them flourish, build exciting new attractions to amaze guests, and maintain control when disaster inevitably strikes.

With over 80 awe-inspiring pre-historic species, 75 of which allow you to manage, breed and nurture families of dinosaurs across entire generations. Rear them from playful juveniles into awe-inspiring adults, each with distinct female, male, and juvenile variants. Park guests will marvel as these majestic creatures socialise and react to the vibrant world around them. Manage unique social needs and observe brand new behaviours, with semi-aquatic dinosaurs venturing into deep water and pterosaurs walking on land.

Create jaw-dropping parks with new creative tools never before seen in the Jurassic World Evolution series! From groundbreaking terrain editing to modular scenery customisation – build and tweak every aspect of your park from the ground up. Build your sites with naturalistic enclosures using steep slopes and scenery, introduce stunning new attractions such as the Balloon Tour, a close-up attraction that let guests see and touch prehistoric animals with the Dinosaur Encounter and more!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!