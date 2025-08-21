Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Jurassic World Evolution, Video Games | Tagged: Jurassic World Evolution 3

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Reveals New Dinosaur Marketplace & Cruise

Jurassic World Evolution 3 has revealed more additions in this entry, including a Dinosaur Marketplace and the Cretaceous Cruise

Article Summary Jurassic World Evolution 3 introduces the new Dinosaur Marketplace for acquiring unique prehistoric animals.

Experience the Cretaceous Cruise, allowing guests to kayak alongside semi-aquatic dinosaurs in custom enclosures.

Breed, nurture, and manage over 80 dinosaur species with detailed family and generational dynamics.

Build creative parks using advanced terrain editing, modular scenery, and new guest attractions like Balloon Tours.

Frontier Developments revealed a pair of new additions to Jurassic World Evolution 3, as they are taking things in some interesting directions. First off, the new Cretaceous Cruise will let you kayak down a river to see a bunch of the "safe" finosaurs in the park, which we're sure won't lead to anyu issues whatsoever. Meanwhile, the new Dinosaur Marketplace will allow you to purchase creations for the park that are not readily available to everyone, making your park unique from anyone elses. We have more info about both below with trailers, as the game is still slated for release on October 21, 2025.

Dinosaur Marketplace

The Marketplace Facility in Jurassic World Evolution 3 lets Park Managers purchase offsite prehistoric animals as an alternative way to populate and expand the parks roster. Each seller has different levels of trustworthiness. Sometimes, what gets delivered to the park isn't exactly what was paid for…

Cretaceous Cruise

The iconic Cretaceous Cruise is coming to Jurassic World Evolution 3! Park Managers can create stunning enclosures for guests to paddle through, admire awe-inspiring dinosaurs from a new perspective, and get up close to semi-aquatic species.

Jurassic World Evolution 3

The next entry in the award-winning series, Jurassic World Evolution 3, puts you in control of building and running your very own Jurassic World. Help life find a way by synthesising, breeding, and nurturing prehistoric species. Manage each species and allow them to thrive, while helping your dinosaurs raise families and pass their genes onto future generations. Create incredible havens for your dinosaurs to help them flourish, build exciting new attractions to amaze guests, and maintain control when disaster inevitably strikes.

With over 80 awe-inspiring prehistoric species, 75 of which allow you to manage, breed, and nurture families of dinosaurs across entire generations. Rear them from playful juveniles into awe-inspiring adults, each with distinct female, male, and juvenile variants. Park guests will marvel as these majestic creatures socialise and react to the vibrant world around them. Manage unique social needs and observe brand new behaviours, with semi-aquatic dinosaurs venturing into deep water and pterosaurs walking on land.

Create jaw-dropping parks with new creative tools never before seen in the Jurassic World Evolution series! From groundbreaking terrain editing to modular scenery customisation – build and tweak every aspect of your park from the ground up. Build your sites with naturalistic enclosures using steep slopes and scenery, introduce stunning new attractions such as the Balloon Tour, a close-up attraction that lets guests see and touch prehistoric animals with the Dinosaur Encounter, and more!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!