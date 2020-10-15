Just Dance 2021 Will Be Coming To Both Next-Gen Consoles

This morning, Ubisoft officially confirmed they will be launching Just Dance 2021 on both the Xbox Series X and the PS5. The company has slowly been revealing how games will be coming out on consoles over the next few months as gamers prepare to jump from one to the next or stick with what they got for now. It was already revealed over the summer that the game would be coming out on pretty much every console and platform that's currently on the market. Now we know that the game will launch on both next-gen consoles as well as Stadia on November 12th, 2020. This version of the game will have several new ways for people to jump in and play as it will feature 40 hot new songs, the new Quickplay mode, and the improved World Dance Floor. You'll also be able to enjoy the return of favorite Just Dance game modes, including Kids Mode, co-op, and Just Dance Unlimited. If you want to see what tracks will be in the game, check out the videos below.

Just Dance 2021 is the ultimate dance game, with 40 hot new tracks from chart-topping hits like "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa, "Feel Special" by TWICE, and "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello. Start a dance party your friends and family can enjoy! One month FREE of Just Dance Unlimited included. This subscription streaming service lets you dance to over 550 songs! Play with friends and share the fun with co-op mode. Dance the way you like by creating your own personalized custom playlists. Enjoy eight new kid-friendly songs and choreographies for a family-fun experience. Use your smartphone to track moves with the Just Dance Controller app – no additional accessories required! Up to six players can join!