Kaiju No. 8 The Game Reveals Late August Release

Kaiju No. 8 dropped a new trailer this week, while also revealing the official release date, set to be released later this month

Based on the popular anime, the game features epic battles with the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force.

Players utilize squad-based, turn-based combat and customize officers with unique skills and weapons.

Experience the anime’s gripping story and exclusive original narratives with high-end game graphics.

Indie game developer and publisher Akatsuki Games have released a new trailer for Kaiju No. 8 The Game, as we now have a proper release date for the title. If you're not familiar with this one, this is a mobile-first battle title featuring characters and settings from the popular anime title. This new trailer shows off more of what you'll expect as you head into the fray, as thje game comes out on August 31 for PC and mobile devices.

Kaiju No. 8 The Game

Based on the global hit anime, adapted from the Shonen Jump+ sensation, Kaiju No. 8 The Game brings you into the heart of the action! Witness epic battles between the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force and cataclysmic Kaiju, all rendered in breathtaking graphics! Engage in an intuitive turn-based combat system, packed with strategic depth! Select your Defense Force officers' skills to attack, and when the Kaiju's core is exposed, unleash devastating ultimate attacks to deliver the final blow! Feel the raw power of Kaiju No. 8's signature punch, the razor-sharp precision of Soshiro Hoshina's blades, and the earth-shattering power of Kikoru Shinomiya's ax! All brought to life with stunning, high-end graphics! Relive the anime's gripping story, discover exclusive original narratives, and delve into the untold stories of your favorite characters!

In Kaiju No. 8 The Game, players can assemble squads of their favorite Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force officers and face down deadly Kaiju in an intuitive, turn-based combat system. Utilize officers' unique skills, expose the Kaiju's cores, and deliver a finishing blow! Each officer is customizable with a variety of weapons and skills, with a wide array of playstyles that suit each player. Get up close and personal with Kaiju No. 8's fists, Soshiro Hoshina's blades, and Kikoru Shinomiya's ax, or take a ranged approach with Mina Ashiro's cannon and Reno Ichikawa's rifle and freeze rounds.

