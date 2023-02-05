Kamen Rider Officially Returns To Puzzle & Dragons Kamen Rider has made their return to Puzzle & Dragons as part of a new event that will run through Valentine's Day.

GungHo Online Entertainment has launched a new crossover event in Puzzle & Dragons, as Kamen Rider has officially come back to the game. The team has released a brand new event for the game that is currently underway and will run all the way until Valentine's Day, February 14th. During this time, you'll be able to take on new quests and gain a lot of items that normally wouldn't be available. And will probably be gone until he next time he passes through the game. We got the full list of notes below of what you can expect, as the event is currently live.

Put on your Henshin belt and battle your way through 7 event-exclusive Puzzle & Dragons dungeons.

Kamen Rider Showa Era & Kamen Rider Heisei Era takes players on a tour of two dungeons, each with a different difficulty. Defeating the dungeons will grant players special rewards, including a PAD Energy Item – Gold.

takes players on a tour of two dungeons, each with a different difficulty. Defeating the dungeons will grant players special rewards, including a PAD Energy Item – Gold. Showa Kamen Rider Colosseum! rewards players for clearing a dungeon using a specified character as the leader of your team. Players with the right team leader will have a drop rate of 100% and will earn 2x Py (any of the five attributes), as well as cause a Rainbow Metal Dragon or a Rich Gold Dragon to drop in the dungeon. Players will also receive a pull from the ★6+ Kamen Rider Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward. Multiplayer! Showa Kamen Rider Colosseum! is a 3-Player Multiplayer mode of Showa Kamen Rider Colosseum!

rewards players for clearing a dungeon using a specified character as the leader of your team. Players with the right team leader will have a drop rate of 100% and will earn 2x Py (any of the five attributes), as well as cause a Rainbow Metal Dragon or a Rich Gold Dragon to drop in the dungeon. Players will also receive a pull from the ★6+ Kamen Rider Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward. Kamen Rider Title Challenge! is a timed dungeon that can only be challenged with a fixed team. Players will also receive the "Kamen Rider" title as a first-time clear reward.

is a timed dungeon that can only be challenged with a fixed team. Players will also receive the "Kamen Rider" title as a first-time clear reward. Skill Leveling Dungeon Kamen Rider lets players skill up their Kamen Rider collab characters if they're used in the player's team.

lets players skill up their Kamen Rider collab characters if they're used in the player's team. Kamen Rider Wizard Descended! rewards players with Rich Gold & Rainbow Metal Dragon Egg Machine x10 Pulls as a first-time clear reward! Having Kamen Rider collab characters in your team will raise their parameters Multiplayer! Kamen Rider Wizard Descended! is a 3-Player Mutliplayer mode of Kamen Rider Wizard Descended!

rewards players with Rich Gold & Rainbow Metal Dragon Egg Machine x10 Pulls as a first-time clear reward! Having Kamen Rider collab characters in your team will raise their parameters

Puzzle & Dragons Monster Exchange: Once you've collected PAD Energy Items, haul them back to trade them in at the Monster Exchange for event-exclusive characters like Masked Rider Stronger, Kamen Rider ZI-O, and Cyclone Bike. Energy Items can be collected in the Kamen Rider Showa Era and Kamen Rider Heisei Era dungeons.

Purchase Monster: Momotaros will be added to the Purchase Monster lineup for a limited time!

Special Bundles: Build your team up with special bundles:

30 Magic Stones & Kamen Rider Revi & Kamen Rider Vice: Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the Kamen Rider Revi & Kamen Rider Vice Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will also get a special Kamen Rider Collab BGM Set when they get Kamen Rider Revi & Kamen Rider Vice for the first time.

Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the Kamen Rider Revi & Kamen Rider Vice Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will also get a special Kamen Rider Collab BGM Set when they get Kamen Rider Revi & Kamen Rider Vice for the first time. 15 Magic Stones & Kamen Rider Wizard Egg Machine: Grants 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Kamen Rider Wizard Egg Machine for $14.99 USD. Players will also get a special Kamen Rider 4 Orbs Skin when they get Kamen Rider Wizard Flame Style for the first time.

Grants 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Kamen Rider Wizard Egg Machine for $14.99 USD. Players will also get a special Kamen Rider 4 Orbs Skin when they get Kamen Rider Wizard Flame Style for the first time. 15 Magic Stones & Kamen Rider OOO Egg Machine: Grants 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Kamen Rider OOO Egg Machine for $14.99 USD. Players will also get a special Kamen Rider 3 Orbs Skin when they get Kamen Rider OOO for the first time.

Grants 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Kamen Rider OOO Egg Machine for $14.99 USD. Players will also get a special Kamen Rider 3 Orbs Skin when they get Kamen Rider OOO for the first time. 20 Magic Stones & ★6+ Kamen Rider Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★6 or ★7 Rarity character Egg Machine for $19.99 USD.

Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★6 or ★7 Rarity character Egg Machine for $19.99 USD. 1 Magic Stone & Kamen Rider Egg Machine: Grants 1 Magic Stone and one pull from the Kamen Rider Egg Machine for $0.99 USD.