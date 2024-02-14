Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: KarmaZoo, Pastagames

KarmaZoo Releases Free Valentine's Day Content

Devolver Digital released a new free update today for KarmaZoo, giving you some Valentine's Day content to enjoy for a short time.

Pastagames and Devolver Digital have released some awesome new content for KarmaZoo today, as you can celebrate Valentine's Day within the game. Running until the end of the month, you'll see love everywhere as they have given the game a pink upgrade and added some flavor to the levels to make everything feel a bit more loving. We got more details and the trailer here as the update is available now on PC and consoles.

Valentine's Day Update

Cupid's heart-tipped arrow will firmly lodge itself in KarmaZoo's pixelated butt, turning the game's trademark white hearts and quirky animal avatars a passionate shade of red. This sensual soirée will be active from Valentine's Day through to the end of the month, and coincides with a romantic seasonal sale to really help you spread the love. There's never been a better time to team up and earn some sweet Karma. But that's not all; KarmaZoo's Valentine's Day update is also a Lunar New Year update, with lanterns spectacularly lighting up the game's colorful levels. KarmaZoo's free Valentine's Day and Lunar New Year update is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch, and the community is waiting to passionately embrace any new players who join the Karma party.

KarmaZoo

KarmaZoo is about helping people, working together, and finding bliss in cooperation — especially when things go wrong. Make meaningful connections with completely random players online as they are all striving alongside you to earn the most precious resource of all: Karma. The Loop is where you'll join a team of up to 10 random players around the world. Together, you'll tackle a series of increasingly challenging levels that adapt to the size of your team, the characters you play and the perks you pick together. No two runs are quite the same when the players and the game itself are changing

