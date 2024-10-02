Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: KartRider Rush+

KartRider Rush+ Reveals New Collaboration With Zanmang Loopy

KartRider Rush+ has a new collaboration that has launched in the game today, as the characters of Zanmang Loopy have been added

Article Summary Nexon partners with Zanmang Loopy for limited-time KartRider Rush+ items and events.

45 exclusive items available, including Zanmang Loopy-themed karts, balloons, driftmoji, and decals.

New item kart “ZMLP's Favorite Palanquin” with unique Nitro and Shield skills launching October 11.

Earn Mic Shards in daily missions to trade for collaboration items until November 17.

Nexon announced a new collaboration this morning for KartRider Rush+, as they teamed up with Zanmang Loopy to create some new limited-time content. With the exception of a few events in the game, this is basically a giant cosmetic update for you to gain items you won't get at any other point in time, all tied to the characters from the IP. That's really all there is to this one, as there are 45 items in total for you to take advantage of. We have more details below as the collaboration has officially kicked off in-game today.

KartRider Rush+ x Zanmang Loopy

Brand New Items – The update features a variety of Zanmang Loopy-themed items to enjoy, including the speed kart Olympos ZMLP Edition, which incorporates the Bazzi Zanmang Loopy pet and the TraveLoop flying pet, which adds effects that support driving. Additionally, the game will be updated with 45 new collaboration items, including balloons, driftmoji, portraits, and decals.

The update features a variety of Zanmang Loopy-themed items to enjoy, including the speed kart Olympos ZMLP Edition, which incorporates the Bazzi Zanmang Loopy pet and the TraveLoop flying pet, which adds effects that support driving. Additionally, the game will be updated with 45 new collaboration items, including balloons, driftmoji, portraits, and decals. New Palanquin – On October 11, the item kart "ZMLP's Favorite Palanquin" will be revealed. ZMLP's Favorite Palanquin boasts special skills such as Zanmang Nitro and Zanmang Shield, which increase the duration of the basic Nitro and Shield items. New racers from the collab, including Soft-and-Dry Zanmang Loopy, will also be released in order, and the game will add Zanmang Loopy hair and outfits that players can adorn on their existing racers.

On 11, the item kart "ZMLP's Favorite Palanquin" will be revealed. ZMLP's Favorite Palanquin boasts special skills such as Zanmang Nitro and Zanmang Shield, which increase the duration of the basic Nitro and Shield items. New racers from the collab, including Soft-and-Dry Zanmang Loopy, will also be released in order, and the game will add Zanmang Loopy hair and outfits that players can adorn on their existing racers. New In-Game Events – Nexon is holding a variety of in-game events to commemorate this collaboration through daily ranked missions, where players can earn Mic Shards to trade for the in-game collaboration items, including: The Olympos ZMLP Edition Kart and the Zanmang Loopy Party Balloon through November 17. Thinking Zanmang Loopy and Toasting Zanmang Loopy portraits from October 4 to October 20. The Zanmang Loopy Exit Plate and the ZMLP Lovey-Dovey Headgear from October 18 to November 10.

Nexon is holding a variety of in-game events to commemorate this collaboration through daily ranked missions, where players can earn Mic Shards to trade for the in-game collaboration items, including:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!