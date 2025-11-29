Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brueh Games, Keep The Heroes Out, YarnCat Games

Keep The Heroes Out Confirmed For Mid-December Launch

The video game adaptation of Luís Brueh’s strategy board game Keep the Heroes Out will be released in a couple of weeks on multiple platforms

Co-developers and publishers YarnCat Games and Brueh Games have confirmed a release date for their latest venture, Keep The Heroes Out. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a proper video game adaptation of the tabletop strategy board game created by Luís Brueh, as 1-4 players will work as a team of monsters protecting treasure from looters who think they're heroes. Enjoy the latest trailer and info about the game here, as it will launch on PC and Nintendo Switch on December 9, 2025. (With Xbox and Meta Quest versions on the way.)

Keep The Heroes Out

Keep the Heroes Out is an asymmetric, cooperative dungeon defense game for 1-4 players where you play as the monsters protecting their hard-earned treasures against invading hordes of "heroes" trying to steal it. Monsters may die, which is tragic, but you can always bring them back to the dungeon! So you are never eliminated from the game, however, treasure gone, is gone forever. Each player chooses one of the monsters to play. All monsters have their own special abilities, a different amount of creatures and their unique starting deck of cards. The game supports local and online co-op!

In your turn, use your cards one at a time to perform actions. The order of the icons on a card is not mandatory, and you may split actions between multiple monsters you have in play. At the end of your turn, refill your hand back to five cards. As the game progresses, you will be able to craft loot cards and improve your deck. Players take turns controlling their monsters on the dungeon. Each monster has a different role to play, some are crowd-control, others can be defensive or supporters, figuring out these combinations and solving an evolving puzzle together can be a lot of fun.

After a player finishes their turn, heroes will invade our dungeon and attack us! Monsters may die, which is tragic, but you can always bring them back to the dungeon! So you are never eliminated from the game, however, a treasure stolen, is gone forever. If at any point of the game we lose our vault's hoard, the game ends in defeat, but if we manage to protect our treasures for long enough, we all win. Each of the levels has a different dungeon layout along with special rules & cards to spice things up! From introductory scenarios where Olga the witch needs frogs to make potions, to more wild ones like the battle of the bands.

