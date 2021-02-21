Kill It With Fire Is Headed To Mobile & Consoles In March

Now you can kill spiders to your heart's content on both console and mobile ass Kill It With Fire is coming to both in March. After a successful run on PC, the devs are bringing it to every other platform they can as you will basically play as an exterminator who has one singular job. Kill all of the spiders in any way you can. The game is silly with a premise a lot of people can relate to, but it makes for good fun as sometimes the only thing left to do is set the place a blaze and send them to whatever version of the afterlife bugs go to. The game will officially drop on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices on March 4th, 2021. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom.

The spider – mankind's most ancient and deadly nemesis. As a licensed Kill It With Fire exterminator, it's time to fight back! Assemble your arsenal of increasingly excessive weapons, track spiders across suburbia, and burn everything in your path! To defeat spiders you must exploit their one weakness: FIRE. Or bullets. Or explosions, throwing stars, gettin' smushed by stuff…pretty much anything, really. Hunt spiders with extreme prejudice and zero regard for collateral damage as you squash, shoot, explode, burn, or bomb your way through suburbia on your quest to defeat this most terrifying and elusive nemesis! But that doesn't mean it'll be easy – first you've gotta find the spiders. Use state-of-the-art arachnid tracking technology to pinpoint your quarry's location among hundreds of potential hiding spots – then, torch everything and smash the spider with a frying pan after it runs out. It's the only way to be sure.