King Of Avalon Gets A New Trailer Featuring Orlando Bloom

FunPlus has released a new trailer for their mobile game King Of Avalon as Orlando Bloom pays the battlefield a visit. In a new content update which is called Frost & Flame, you'll be getting major additions to the title, including the game mode Tower Defense, a new unique American-comic art style, a new storyline, and Bloom being available as a free hero for new players. Bloom was recently made into a playable

character in the game, but he's primarily a figure of status and not necessarily an end-all-be-all godlike warrior. But it's still cool to see him in the game. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom and read more about the update below, as the game is available on iOS and Android.

Along with Orlando the Nightshard as a free hero for new players, Frost & Flame: King Of Avalon unleashes other major updates in the game. This new version of the game includes a unique American-comics art style in the game, a new Tower Defense gameplay mode where players will have to deploy heroes and troops strategically to defeat waves of the Unmelted, a brand new deadly enemy, as well as a new immersive world setting and storyline, where the Unmelted approach Avalon. These mysterious creatures covered in snow and ice, have attacked the continent of Avalon in the harsh "Long Winter". Players will strive to lead various heroes to defeat the Unmelted and bring peace and glory back to Avalon.

In the new Tower Defense battles, players have to use the strategies of troop restraint, deploy different troops such as Bowmen, Spearmen, Swordsmen and Cavalry, but also heroes and dragons to unleash their skills to defeat the Unmelted when the difficulty level rises. In this new version, players also will have to build their cities in a brand new different way using new mechanics to assign jobs to their residents and restore their kingdoms after the attack by rescuing the habitants and exterminating the Unmelted.

Orlando Bloom arrives in 'King of Avalon' with a blockbuster storyline that now is part of the lore of the medieval strategy game. The new hero was a famed and respected leader of the knights, until the Unmelted appeared. One day, Orlando was attacked by the Unmelted in the Dragonshield Town, while trying to save others. Orlando disappeared, and a hero who looked like him but half-Unmelted was found. Players could explore more of his stories in the new in- game event: The Ballad of Orlando.