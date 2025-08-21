Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Glowmade, King Of Meat

King Of Meat Announces Tech Test With An October Release Date

The team behind King Of Meat want you to try the game out during a Technical Test this weekend, as the full game arrives in October

Article Summary King of Meat launches Technical Test August 23-24 on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for 24 hours.

Player feedback from the Tech Test will shape improvements before King of Meat's official October release.

Earn exclusive Beta Rewards Top by watching Twitch streams during the Technical Test period.

King of Meat blends creative co-op combat, user-made dungeons, and wild customization options for players.

Amazon Games and developer Glowmade announced they will be holding a Technical Test this weekend for King of Meat, ahead of the game's launch this October. First off, the Test will kick off on August 213 and give you a full 24 hours to play the game and get the most out of it, while they also take in all of the results and feedback to make changes and improvements ahead of launch. Speaking of, they also confirmed the game will be released on October 7, 2025, for PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. Enjoy the latest trailer and info on the test here!

Technical Test

The King of Meat Technical Test will run from August 23, 10am PT until August 24, 10am PT on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, giving players around the world the opportunity to get an early look at King of Meat. The participant feedback from the technical test will help us deliver the best possible experience at launch. Players can join by searching for either King of Meat on Steam or King of Meat – Technical Test on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Join with your squad or head to our Official Discord channel to grab some friends.

Hang out with your favorite Creator on Twitch for 30 minutes of cumulative watch time during the Technical Test to claim your Beta Rewards Top. This reward will carry over into the live game. If you haven't done so already, make sure your Twitch account is linked to your Steam, Xbox or PSN account (depending on which platform you play on). Twitch Drops can only be claimed once per account.

King of Meat

King of Meat is a colorful combat spectacle that pits Contenders against creative dungeon masterpieces. With a combination of creative co-op combat, user-generated dungeons, and ridiculous customization options, King of Meat brings countless possibilities to express your own creativity. Build your own dungeons to challenge other players, outsmart other Contenders and their cunning puzzles, or team up with your friends and fellow Contenders to defeat skeletons, trolls, and other ridiculous monsters. Or just outshine them all with your dazzling custom appearance. But make sure you bring the thunder! King of Meat puts you at the center of a survival gameshow set in the mystical and exciting world of Loregok. Progress with your corporate sponsors to unlock new outfits, weapons, attacks, or even new items to decorate your dungeons. Remember, it's all fun and games until someone loses an arm… then it's just fun.

Beyond the glitz, glamour, and celebrity media infatuation lies the true Loregokish dream: lights, camera, carnage! How will you impress bloodthirsty, desensitized crowds of middle-class monsters in this economy? Persevere through colorful deathtraps, build your own fiendish dungeons, or outclass everyone with your distinct, soon-to-be trademark style. Contenders have the lowest life expectancy of all legal occupations, so there's always more room for fame and fortune at the top.

