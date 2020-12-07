Kingdom Of Night Gets A New Trailer & Secondary Fundraiser

Dangen Entertainment revealed a new trailer this week for their upcoming game Kingdom Of Night, along with a new fundraiser. The game itself was already successfully crowdfunded through Kickstarter getting us to where they are now in development, so the game is going to come out regardless. However, the team has opened up what they're calling a Slacker Backer campaign on Fangamer for people who missed their chance to get in on the action of bonuses and other content that the Kickstarter people joined in on. As well as the continued development of the game as it sounds like they may want to add more to the '80s-inspired RPG title. You can check out the latest trailer below as the game will be released sometime in 2021.

One night, in 198X, in the small town of Watford, Arizona, a satanic cult unwittingly summons the ancient evil, Baphomet, catapulting the town into chaos. John, awoken by the kidnapping of his neighbor, sets out into the night to fight back against the demonic invasion and rescue his friends before it's too late. Kingdom of Night is an 80's themed isometric, story-driven, action RPG with an expansive, interconnected map and open-ended quest system. It is a game about coming of age, cosmic horror, and true love. The player takes control of John as his adventure leads him through an hour by hour experience of what may be everyone's last night on Earth. He will encounter unearthly evils, Demon lords, afflicted townsfolk, high school bullies, and a torrent of engaging, serial-like side stories all nested in a larger-than-life fantasy that brings the ultimate evil to a neighborhood near you. Players can choose their own class, customize their abilities, battle nightmarish creatures, and collect unique items and equipment in order to infiltrate the massive lairs of demon lords that have taken over the town.