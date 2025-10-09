Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Fury Studios, Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom Two Crowns Celebrates Its 10th Rulerversary

Kingdom Two Crowns has released a brand-nmew update this week, as the Kingdom franchise is celebrating its 10th Rulerversary

Article Summary Kingdom Two Crowns marks its 10th Rulerversary with a massive new update and celebration event.

Enjoy the Decennial Royal Wardrobe featuring three new cosmetic packs for added in-game customization.

Take on the "10th Rulerversary" Challenger Island, with party hats, cakes, and all-new threats to face.

Kingdom franchise games are up to 90% off, plus a Free Weekend on Steam and Xbox for new players.

Indie game developer Fury Studios and publisher Raw Fury have launched a new update for Kingdom Two Crowns, giving the game a new event as part of a celebration. Players will be able to take part in Coronation Week as the team celebrates ten years of the Kingdom franchise. The 10th Rulerversary brings about new content, new cosmetic packs, and more for you to enjoy. It's been an interesting run for the series as they've had three titles across a decade, with the current incarnation having you attempting to claim back a fallen kingdom. We have the finer details of everything you can get from it below.

Kingdom Two Crowns – 10th Rulerversary

The Kingdom Two Crowns: Decennial Royal Wardrobe is also available starting today, offering players three new cosmetic choices. Along with new content, players can get their hands on Kingdom Two Crowns franchise games for up to 90% off. New players can also join in on the fun and jump into the game for free during Steam's Free Weekend and Xbox's Free Play Day.

A new joyous "10th Rulerversary" Challenger Island event, where players can defend and build a glorious statue celebrating this momentous occasion

Celebratory party hats, cakes, candles and balloons!

Brand new threats to take on, including the powerful and towering Greed

In Kingdom Two Crowns, players gather coins, build defenses, explore hidden secrets and unlock new technologies as the Monarch to reclaim their fallen kingdom and defend their crown against nightly waves of Greed, monstrous creatures looking to steal the kingdom's treasures. Players can journey solo or in co-op, all set in a rich, atmospheric pixel world. During this year's Coronation Week, players can look forward to the major '10th Rulerversary' update, an incredible new Kingdom Story trailer, new cosmetic packs and game discounts.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!