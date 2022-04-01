Kitsune Tails Will Be Coming To Xbox Consoles Next Year

Kitsune Games and Midboss revealed this week that they will also be bringing their game Kitsune Tails over to Xbox consoles in 2023. The team released their own special "Direct" video in which they revealed two announcements, the first being a new prequel game called Kitsune Zero, which will be released for Super Bernie World as free DLC sometime this year. Meanwhile, the last piece of the puzzle is in place as the main game will be coming out on all major consoles as well as PC when it releases next year. You can check out the video with more info below.

Kitsune Zero pays tribute to the early days of influential 8-bit platformers, in comparison to Kitsune Tails which homages the classic platformers at the end of that generation of gaming consoles. Control the fox spirit Yumi, who answers the cries of the local onmyoji, a wizardly bureaucrat assigned to keep the peace. A dishonorable samurai clan has formed a magical pact with vengeful spirits to wage a war of conquest, and only Yumi can stop them. Run, jump, and stomp on ghostlike creatures from Japanese folklore lurking in the countryside and castles. Collect powerups that make Yumi grow in size, grant fireball abilities, and make her invincible for a short time. Gather the necessary ingredients to break the pact's magic and take down the leader of the samurai clan to end the war. Traverse four worlds, each containing two vibrant outdoor levels and one daunting medieval castle. Overcome the challenges of each of the 12 levels and unlock new bonus levels not seen in Super Bernie World! Explore environments based on Japanese culture and mythology in every realm and a story setting the stage for the next generation of kitsune in Kitsune Tails. Now making its way to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Kitsune Tails follows Yuzu, a young and inexperienced half-fox half-human girl serving as Inari's divine messenger, as voiced by Kira Buckland, the voice of NiEr: Automata's 2B. Yuzu must rescue her love interest Akko from a dire fate while contending with a jealous Kiri, Yuzu's childhood friend and member of the kitsune nobility. Run and jump across six worlds to save Akko, and power up with adorable elemental outfits including a rice hat to drill the earth, a snow fox to freeze your enemies, and a shark onesie to run across water.