Klabater Releases New Information For Moonshine Inc.

Indie publisher Klabater has released new info about Moonshiners: The Game as it has now been renamed Moonshine Inc. Originally the game was set to be based on the Moonshiner's TV series from Discovery, but after signing the rights two years ago, those rights reverted back to Discovery this month. Rather than garbage a game they've been working on for two years, they changed the name and are moving forward with a release of this new version of the original. We got a quote from the company and more details below as they're aiming to release the game before the end of 2021.

"We came to the conclusion that a game project about the production and distribution of moonshine, in order to be commercially successful, must have an uncompromising approach to the subject, which often means a higher age threshold and the need to include content in the game aimed at mature players. Klabater's vision for this game was always pretty bold and we really want to add some spiciness, both in the storyline and gameplay solutions. This could be a difficult process since Discovery is a huge TV company where some decisions need to be made by many people. But, we still agreed that it makes sense to work together on the Animal Planet game which is a much more accessible license," said Michał Gembicki, Joint-CEO at Klabater.

And so it happened… Your whole life you had only one dream: to get out of your poor birthplace and make a career in the big world. Unfortunately, one bad acquaintance was enough and now… you owe the mafia a ton of money. The only thing left for you to do is rely on your wits and pay back your debt by starting a moonshine underground operation back home. Maybe your knack for business will be enough to appease the cruel mafia boss and she'll let you go? After all, your Grandpa always said that there is no better life than that of a moonshiner… Take on the role of a young beginner moonshiner, learn the trade, become a master, and pay off your mafia debt. Who knows, maybe one day you will be the one dealing cards in this game? Create your moonshining empire, get allies, defeat or bribe the competition, and flood the Appalachians with hectolitres of the best moonshine there is. Who knows, maybe you can become another moonshining legend?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Moonshine Inc. – Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/4Z_ufCfakd8)