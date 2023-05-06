Kleavor Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Kleavor Raid Day Using this Kleavor Raid Guide for Pokémon GO during Kleavor Raid Day will help Shiny hunters quickly take down this new Hisuian speices.

Today is Kleavor Raid Day in Pokémon GO. This species which some may remember from Pokémon Legends: Arceus comes as a result of Pokémon evolving differently in Hisui, the ancient version of Sinnoh. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down this new Pokémon during Kleavor Raid Day. Let's get into it.

Top Kleavor Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Kleavor counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kleavor with efficiency.

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Empoleon: Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kleavor can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Using Pinap Berries, though, will yield extra Scyther Candy if your catch is successful.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Pokémon during Raid Days is generally one in 10, but it is impossible to know at this point if Niantic will maintain that Shiny rate for this Raid Day.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!