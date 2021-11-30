Knockout City Announces Alien Plans For Season Four

Electronic Arts has revealed plans for Season Four of Knockout City, and things are getting out of this world with alien encounters. There's a bit to unpack about this once, but the shorthand to it is that you'll be seeing a number of extraterrestrial additions to the game to both make it challenging and fun to play. Story-wise, the city's Police Commissioner has mobilized the Knockout City Defense Force to combat these "intergalactic intruders", while at the same time the DJ has teamed up with a mysterious caller in an attempt to contact them and learn more about what they're doing here. As you can see from the notes below, you're getting a ton of new content including a map, vehicles, events, and more. The event will launch on December 7th, 2021.

A New Map: Alien Smash Site – Players will find themselves on a floating farm that is the crash site for a number of UFOs, introducing a unique mechanic where dodgebrawlers can jump onto floating saucers and hover across open pits below, moving at high speeds without losing the charge on a ball.

New Events and Playlists – With nearly back-to-back events and new playlist action, players can jump into Season 4 ready for anything. Over the coming months, Knockout City will feature four new two-week events with entirely new game modes, each with their own exclusive rewards.

Brand New Brawl Pass – With Season 4, all players will start again at Level 1, making their way through 100 new levels each stacked with new exclusive alien-themed rewards. There will be five weekly contracts, new Holobux offerings and more. Players will also keep all rewards earned in any previous Brawl Pass, so stock up on those unlockables while you can!

But Wait, There's More – Players will have access to Alien UFOs as Crew Vehicles, a new Energy Drink: Pom, new bundles and daily store items.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Knockout City Season 4 — Alien Invaders Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/NOdqzzxdvEw)