Konami Addresses The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Organized Play Status For May

Konami addressed the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game community today about their plans for live events in May 2021. Unfortunately for players, there will be no events for the month of May as they are extending their postponement of events through the month. Not the greatest news players want to hear, but it is a precaution as the COVID-19 pandemic is not totally under control. You can read the statement to the players below with more details added as we wait to hear more next month.

We hope you and your loved ones remain healthy and safe. Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. continues to monitor developments and updates related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We remain diligent about prioritizing the overall health and safety of our fan base, Official Tournament Store (OTS) owners and staff, and all business partners. With this in mind, although state and local openings are at various stages throughout the country, we believe it is in the best interests of our community to further extend the postponement of our Organized Play and in-store promotional events through at least Monday, May 31, 2021. Throughout the month of May, we will continue to closely monitor government health authority guidelines to potentially re-evaluate these postponements and provide updated guidelines as appropriate.

We encourage the community to continue participating in Remote Duel, our Organized Play initiative to run sanctioned tournaments using Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Legacy of the Duelist, Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, and the traditional Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. We have been pleased to host a number of successful Remote Duel Extravaganzas and Remote Duel Invitational virtual events since the inception of the program in 2020, and continue to announce additional events, such as the highly anticipated Remote Duel Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) event coming up later this year. More information will be available about this exciting event in the coming days! For more information on Remote Duel, please visit this link, and subscribe to our official social media channels to get up-to-date news.

We share our community's enthusiasm to resume Organized Play and promotional events, and, in this vein, we are working closely with our OTS contacts and business partners, while heeding public health guidance, to determine how and when we can do this safely.