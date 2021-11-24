Konami Partners With The USL For Multi-Year eFootball Partnership

Konami announced this week they have signed a new multi-year partnership with the United Soccer League (USL) tied to eFootball. As you might have guessed from previous deals, this means you'll be seeing the USL integrated into the game as you'll be able to play the teams and players from the league against others from around the world who are a part of the 2022 title. What's more, the eFootball logo will appear on signage during USL games, along with "creative digital and on-site marketing activations as well as being the presenting partner of the USL championship Player of the Week and Player of the Month." And this Spring, owners of the game will be given full entry to all aspects of the USL Championship, including clubs, official kits, crests, and players in-game.

"We're proud to join forces with the USL as part of our strategic effort to capitalize on the surge in popularity of soccer in the United States," said Yuta Kose, President, Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. "USL has played a pivotal role in the growth of US soccer over the past several decades, and we look forward to building our collective reach in North America while delivering a comprehensive USL experience to eFootball fans all over the world."

"Today is a huge day for the USL, our clubs, and our fans," said USL Executive Vice-President, Court Jeske. "For nearly 30 years, soccer video games have been a part of fan culture across the globe. Konami has a rich history in producing some of the most popular and successful games in the industry, while also engaging with the next generation of fans. This partnership is timed perfectly with the evolution of USL. We're excited for our fans to download the game and have the opportunity to play as their favorite USL club, and fans from around the world to be introduced to our league through eFootball."