Krafton Reveals Details For PUBG Continental Series 5

Krafton Inc. has released details for the PUBG Continental Series 5 as this is their first time running the event since taking control of the game. The shorthand for the PCS5 is that they will be running four regional tournaments across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and APAC. Out of those tournaments, we will get sixteen teams from each region who will then compete against each other for their share of more than $250k each, making it a $1m prize pool. What's more, they're bringing back the crowd-funded prize pool system, meaning anything you purchase in-game related to the theme of the tournaments, as well as the in-game voting system as to who will win, 30% of those earnings will be dumped into the earnings so the teams can take home a bigger pot. We have the full rundown of the schedule below.

Each region will host its own set of qualification events to determine which teams earn the right to compete in the PCS5 Grand Finals. Details related to the Americas – which includes North America and LATAM – qualifier events are outlined below.

NA and LATAM Open Qualifiers – Aug. 11-18: North America and Latin America will have separate Open Qualifiers, each consisting of three-to-four rounds, depending on the registered number of teams. The top eight teams from each sub-region's Open Qualifiers will move on to their respective sub-regional Group Stage.

NA and LATAM Group Stage – Aug. 20-26: North America and Latin America will each have separate Group Stages. Each sub-regional Group Stage will see the top eight teams from the aforementioned Open Qualifiers joined by the top 16 teams from each sub-region's ESL PUBG Masters: Phase 2 Group Stage as they compete for their share of $25,000 USD. The top six teams from each sub-regional Group Stage will advance to the PCS5 Americas Grand Finals. The seventh through 14th ranked teams from each sub-regional Group Stage will advance to the PCS5 Americas Last Chance Qualifier.

Americas Last Chance Qualifiers – Aug. 28-29: The seventh through 14th place teams from each sub-regional Group Stage (16 teams total) will battle it out for their share of $20,000 USD. The top four teams will advance to the PCS5 Americas Grand Final.

Once the PCS5 regional qualifier and group stage events are complete, PUBG fans can look forward to the action culminating at each region's PCS5 Grand Final, which is scheduled across three weekends. Fans can tune-in to each PCS5 Grand Final on: