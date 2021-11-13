Kung Fury: Street Rage Chapter Gets A Surprise Release Today

Hello There Games made a surprise release today as Kung Fury: Street Rage received its latest chapter, "A Day At The Beach". In this latest chapter you get to play as the one and only David Hasselhoff, as you clean up the beach of all the scum walking the planet with your amazing kung-fu skills. The new content will add in a ton of new moves for the character to take on enemies, as well as a two-player co-op, free movement in side-scrolling, and a new epic story being added in with the latest chapter to this game. You can check out all the details about it below along with the latest trailer for it as you can see Hasselhoff

The original epic introduction to the eternal Kung Fury beat 'em up saga quickly became popular among fans as a true retro arcade-style action game. With the new "A Day At The Beach" Expansion, the base game has received a major update! Notable new features are the stage selector with completely new stages, and a sandbox tutorial for new players!The third installment of the Kung Fury beat'em up saga brings you the heaviest punch in the history of villain-beating! David Hasselhoff as a playable hero! 2-player co-op! Brand new stages!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kung Fury: Street Rage – A Day at the Beach (https://youtu.be/JXpLVaKC_cs)

"This release is close to a full new game. With so many new features I think it's fair to say that Christmas came early this year," says Oskar Eklund, CEO of Hello There Games. "Since the original release, three features have been on the top of our players' wishlist; Fully free classic brawler movement, Co-op and making Hasselhoff a playable hero. We're extremely happy and proud to be able to deliver all of these, and more," adds Annette Nielsen, the game's Creative Director and Art Director.