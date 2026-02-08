Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CIRCLEfromDOT, Kusan: City of Wolves, PQube

Kusan: City of Wolves Releases 20 Minute Gameplay Video

Check out the latest gameplay video for Kusan: City of Wolves as the team has shown off over 20 minutes worth of new content

Article Summary Watch over 20 minutes of uncut gameplay footage from Kusan: City of Wolves, a neon-soaked top-down shooter

Take on the role of Jin, an ex-soldier fighting brutal battles and uncovering a violent urban conspiracy

Experience 54 hand-crafted stages, skill-based challenges, and high-impact boss fights in a gritty city

Enjoy a fierce Korean hip-hop soundtrack and graphic-novel storytelling in this action-packed neo-noir game

Indie game developer CIRCLEfromDOT and publisher PQube released a brand-new video for Kusan: City of Wolves, showing off more of the gameplay. In case you haven't seen the game, this is a top-down shooter set in a neon-drenched urban jungle, with a bit of brutality and a Hotline Miami-influence behind it. The video shows over 20 minutes of gameplay to give you a better idea of what the game is like, uncut and in full action. Enjoy the video as the game will be released sometime in 2026.

Kusan: City of Wolves

Kusan delivers hardcore action where one mistake means death. Master gunplay, perfect your movement, survive the streets and combat arenas ruled by furious kingpins that demand speed, precision and flawless execution. Every moment of action is intensified by Korean hip-hop heavyweight Loptimist's adrenaline-fuelled soundtrack drenched with head-bopping loops and deep 808s pushing you forward without mercy. You play as Jin, a skilled ex-soldier turned gun-for-hire, living in the heart of a city where the line between predator and prey has already been crossed.

This isn't just another job though, a mysterious girl with immense but uncontrollable power is linked to a violent conspiracy that threatens to shift the balance of power. As chaos erupts, Jin must save the girl, confront his past and the betrayal of a commander he once trusted without question. Everyone in Kusan wants something and nobody plays fair. For Jin, there is only one way forward: flawless planning, ruthless execution and saving the girl from criminals while relying only on his wit and unrelenting will to survive the battlefield. With the whole city at stake, Jin knows it is time to not only clean-house but restore balance.

Hardcore Top-Down Combat With Style: Brutal, precise gunplay where every move counts. Stylish play is rewarded as you dominate tightly designed arenas.

54 Hand-Crafted Stages & Mastery: Fight through 54 intense stages across multiple chapters with skill-based puzzles, challenges, and S-ranks for perfectionists—for lone wolves and high score chasers.

Beastly Boss Battles: Face towering foes with distinctive mechanics and high-stakes patterns. Learn, adapt and execute to survive cinematic duels that push timing and tactics to the limit.

War Hand & Arsenal: Optimise and improvise – Chain kills, parries and get into the flow to earn Bolts and upgrade the War Hand, unlock firearms and blades and tailor loadouts to your playstyle.

Adrenaline-Fuelled Soundtrack: An adrenaline-fuelled score from Korean hip-hop artist Loptimist serving heavy doses of energy.

Graphic-Novel Storytelling: Follow Jin's missions through dynamic comic-panel cutscenes—sharp frames, cinematic pacing and a gritty tale of violence, corruption and fractured loyalties.

Neo-Noir Atmosphere: A rain-soaked pixel-art metropolis where Jin is ready to cross every line to save the girl.

