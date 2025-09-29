Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kwalee, lily's World XD, Shift at Midnight, Welcome to Elderfield

Kwalee Announces It Will Publish Three New Games

Indie publisher Kwalee has confirmed that Shift at Midnight, Lily’s World XD, and Welcome to Elderfield will all be published on their brand

Indie game publisher Kwalee revealed that they have taken on the publishing duties for three new video games coming out in the near future. The three games include Shift at Midnight, which is an online co-op detective horror experience; Lily's World XD, which serves to be a psychological horror adventure title; and Welcome to Elderfield, a game that puts a spooky twist on the farming genre. We have mroe details on all three games for you here, as all three games have a free demo available for you to play on Steam

Shift at Midnight

Developed by Australian developer Bun Muen, Shift at Midnight is an online co-op detective horror for 1-3 players. Players can work together or alone to investigate their customers, as some are only pretending to be human. One mistake, and they will be boarding up, setting traps, and hiding. Each run in Shift at Midnight is randomly generated, so no two shifts are the same. Available now on Steam, the demo invites players to confront the horrors of a rural '90s gas station, either solo or with up to two friends.

Lily's World XD

Developed by American solo developer and content creator SonderingEmily, Lily's World XD is a psychological horror game where players will investigate a young girl's computer. Players can channel their inner 2000s teen as they read her old conversations, customize her blog, and look through her embarrassing selfies. That is, until they find messages addressed to them.

Welcome to Elderfield

Developed by Canadian independent developer Chris Cote, Welcome to Elderfield is a spooky farming RPG.Players can farm, fish, mine, cook, craft, befriend townsfolk, beseech the old gods, investigate mysteries, watch unsettling news programs, get lost in the dead mall, die in their sleep, and more. There's lots to do in Elderfield!

