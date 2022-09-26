Kwalee To Take On Publishing Duties For Space Chef

Kwalee announced they have agreed to take on the publishing duties for Blue Goo Games' upcoming sci-fi cooker Space Chef. The game has been in development for a couple of years after a successful Kickstarter run helped get them funding for it, and for a while, it looked like they were set to self-publish. Now they'll have a bit of help bringing out this weird title to life as you'll make your way around finding exotic foods around the galaxy in various ways to make the most unique dishes ever tasted. No release date set yet, but we do know it will come out in 2023 for PC and Nintendo Switch.

In Space Chef, you are an aspiring chef with only a simple space-trailer and the remnants of your grandma's cookbook to your name. Will you rise to the challenge? Build your home, explore the galaxy, cook up cosmic cuisine, and become the greatest space chef in the universe! Chop, grill and fry your way to success using a big selection of the finest alien ingredients. Explore the galaxy to hunt for ingredients; from your own basement to the distant ice planet of Cubo, home to the most dangerous lemmings in the universe. The Ratoid in your basement might look disgusting, but a starving Zublorgian will pay good money for a grilled one on a plate with some cheese.

Some places are more fatal than interesting, but Rusty Town is one settlement where you'll find nice, hungry customers.Don't miss Zlurka's for drinks, gossip and some late night Graffle-riding. Beware of the Galactic Police if you're smuggling illegal ingredients, like the rare stinking red Blurgon Fruit. Watch out for hungry space pirates, who will do anything to stop you from delivering your food. Defend yourself using a space blaster built from an old broken BBQ and some gunpowder. Or make some delicious deliveries to the pirate leader and have them as allies against competing food delivery services.