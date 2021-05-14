Kyogre, Groudon, Nessa, & Bea Feature In Pokémon Masters EX Events

Mobile game developer DeNA has announced a new slate of Pokémon Masters EX events featuring iconic Legendary Pokémon Kyogre and Groudon, as well as popular Sword & Shield-era trainers Nessa and Bea.

Here's the full slate of upcoming events in Pokémon Masters EX:

Special Event Phase 2: Land and Sea Awaken: This event will be available from May 16 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time to May 27 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. This Kyogre and Groudon-centric event will allow players to earn weather survey tickets which can be used to battle against these Legendary Pokémon, who are "causing abnormal weather conditions on the island of Pasio." Rewards offered include: The ability to exchange rewards for 5★ Power-Ups and co-op sync orbs. Gems. 5★ Power-Ups. Move Candies. A Team Magma or Team Aqua in-game badge depending on if the Pokémon Masters EX player base defeats Groudon or Kyogre more times. Logging in during the event will unlock these bonus rewards and the Team Magma or Aqua badge.



The addition of Nessa & Drednaw and Bea & Sirfetch'd sync pairs: These can now be added to players' teams in Pokémon Masters EX. DeNA describes them as such: "Nessa & Drednaw are a Water-type sync pair that can deploy moves like Wash 'Em Away!, which raises Attack and critical-hit rate, as well as Speed when it is raining on the battlefield. Bea & Sirfetch'd are a Fighting-type sync pair possessing three passive skills related to critical-hit rate." Both pairs are in the sync pair spotlight scout until May 28 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

The Splash and Punch solo event: Running from now until May 28 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific, players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story will see Galarian Gum Leaders Bea and Nessa battle Misty and Maylene. The event will include a log-in bonus of 1,000 Gems and the ability to add up to three sync pairs.

These events and content are now available in Pokémon Masters EX.