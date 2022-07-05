Kyogre V Appears In Pokémon TCG Gym Promos In Japan

Competitive gameplay is back on in the Pokémon TCG, and not just for English-language players as The Pokémon Company begins to reveal information about the Worlds event and merchandise. Now, Japan has revealed the next set of Gym Promos. There are seven cards that can be pulled from packs. Players will also be given a Cyllene Trainer Supporter in reverse holo style stamped with the Gym Promo logo. Let's break down what can be pulled in these Gym Promo packs.

Kyogre V illustrated by PLANETA Tsuji.

The Kyogre V is clearly the major hit of the Gym Promos here. However, the Enamorous V also has truly striking art. I wonder if we will see these appear in the main series English-language Pokémon TCG set or if they will appear as SWSH Black Star Promos.

In other news coming out of Japan, the Pokémon TCG will release the next Japanese expansion Lost Abyss on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.