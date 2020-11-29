The Kyurem Factor: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Kanto

Bleeding Cool is here to introduce the Kyurem Scale in Pokémon GO. This new system, based on both the odd-placement and bastardly penchant for hopping out of balls exhibited by the Unova Legendary Pokémon Kyurem, is meant to rate the difficulty of catching Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO raids on a scale of "One" through "Full @#$%ing Kyurem." First up, we rate the Legendary Pokémon of the Kanto region.

Articuno

Now, Articuno does something in Pokémon GO that could normally tip the Kyurem scale. It travels around the screen. However, its travels are up and down exclusively, and it doesn't go as oddly, unreachable high as, for instance, a Lugia. Articuno, at its distance and considering its behavior, is toward the low end of the scale. If you're going for a perfect catch rate on a Legendary Pokémon, Articuno is one to try it on.

RATING: Two – Very easy

Zapdos

Zapdos makes things easy for trainers as well, because of the way that the catch circle perfectly punctuates its Big Bird-like nose. As a fairly static Pokémon with a quick beak-jab as its attack, Zapdos is a prime candidate for the Circle Lock Method with its easy-to-hit catch circle and relatively good behavior on the screen.

RATING: Two – Very easy

Moltres

Probably the hardest of the Kanto Birds, Moltres is still an easy catch compared to Legendaries that will show up later in the game. The thing that makes Moltres a tick more difficult than Articuno and Zapdos is the flourish with which it attacks. It does a complete loop, with its Catch Circle reappearing as it settles back into place. This is an easy pattern to learn, but it's definitely one that you have to adjust to rather than the simple attack of Zapdos that makes it easy to know when to throw.

RATING: Four – Easy

Mewtwo

Mewtwo is a jumper. A combination of Circle Lock, Excellent throws, and Golden Razz Berries can generally, with patience, capture Mewtwo… but anything less than consistent Excellents may make this Legendary Pokémon moody.

Mewtwo doesn't get the Full @#$%ing Kyurem rating because of the easy-to-hit, well-placed distance of its catch circle. Its attack animation, a simple swipe of the arm, is deceptively long, though, making it easy to throw too soon. While later bosses become more difficult to catch, Mewtwo easily rates highest on the Kyurem Scale of Generation One.

RATING: Eight – Difficult

Now, not everyone has the same experience with each Pokémon. We'd love to hear your ratings for each of these species below!