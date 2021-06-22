Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective Reveals Launch Trailer

Pixmain has released a brand new launch trailer today for their soon-to-be-released Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective. The game has been released on PC with a Nintendo Switch release on the way for July 15th, so to celebrate that the devs are giving you another awesome look at the game with the trailer we have for you down at the bottom. Everything about this game is amazing as your detective skills will be put to the test in an immersive artistic puzzle landscape painting in which you'll need to follow the clues in the environment to solve the mystery within the maze. Enjoy the trailer as you seek out the Maze Stone for yourself.

Based on the 'Pierre the Maze Detective' comic books by Japanese artist Hirofumi Kamigaki and illustration studio IC4DESIGN, the game puts players in the shoes of young detective Pierre as he tracks down the slippery Mr X. The intricate, hand-drawn environments are packed with intriguing characters and secret treats to delight players of all ages. Born from the affection the Darjeeling team has for the internationally-published book series, the game has already won awards including the IndieCade 2020 Visual Design award and the Game Connection Asia 2020 Best Quality of Art award. "Where is he? There! Quick, after him!" The elaborate environments from the hand of artist Hirofumi Kamigaki are the colourful stage for a marathon chase, which is as much about enjoying the scenery as ensnaring the prey. The magical Maze Stone has been swiped from Opera City's museum by Mr X, and young hero Pierre answers the call to track him down. Each maze that Pierre has to navigate is littered with hidden secrets, minigames, and dozens of fun interactions with a dazzling variety of citizens.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective — Official Launch on Steam on June 22 (https://youtu.be/fXz1xidDWW8)