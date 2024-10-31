Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: J. R. Hudepohl, Labyrinth Of The Demon King, Top Hat Studios

Labyrinth Of The Demon King Releases Surprise Demo

As a bit of a Halloween surprise, Labyrinth of the Demon King has released a totally free demo you can play right now on Steam

Indie game developer J. R. Hudepohl and publisher Top Hat Studios have released a surprise demo for Labyrinth of the Demon King as a bit of a Halloween treat. In case you haven't seen this game, this is a PS1-style dungeon crawler inspired by ancient feudal Japanese and Buddhist folklore, taking things to a new demonic level as you explore a winding series of tunnels and rooms. You can play the demo right now on Steam, as we have more info about it below.

Labyrinth of the Demon King

Labyrinth of the Demon King is a challenging first-person dungeon crawler, set against the backdrop of a mythical feudal Japan besieged by demons. As a lone foot soldier, embark on a quest to track down and slay the Demon King who killed your Lord. But will you have the skill, resources and stamina needed to survive through all the horrors this brutal world will throw at you?

Discover A Grim World: Immerse yourself in the foreboding, dark world of the Demon King, a setting inspired by feudal Japan and brought to life in a gorgeous retro-grim art style. Complete with dither filters for that genuine PS1 feel.

Immerse yourself in the foreboding, dark world of the Demon King, a setting inspired by feudal Japan and brought to life in a gorgeous retro-grim art style. Complete with dither filters for that genuine PS1 feel. Prove Yourself in Combat: Arm yourself with your wits and a select range of weapons, from katanas and naginatas to muskets and bows, as you engage in brutal, challenging combat. Revel in accomplishment and extreme satisfaction as you take down various Yōkai from ancient myth, and other horrific abominations that dwell in the labyrinth.

Arm yourself with your wits and a select range of weapons, from katanas and naginatas to muskets and bows, as you engage in brutal, challenging combat. Revel in accomplishment and extreme satisfaction as you take down various Yōkai from ancient myth, and other horrific abominations that dwell in the labyrinth. Explore the Labyrinth: As you trudge through the dark, twisted corridors of the Labyrinth, explore every nook and cranny for limited resources. Sets of armor and talismans change your fortunes in combat, and important clues help solve puzzles laid out before you by the Demon King.

As you trudge through the dark, twisted corridors of the Labyrinth, explore every nook and cranny for limited resources. Sets of armor and talismans change your fortunes in combat, and important clues help solve puzzles laid out before you by the Demon King. Decide, Friend or Foe?: Engage with other strange characters on your journey. Some offer things you might need, others a simple moment of respite, but be careful who you decide to trust – it could affect your fate.

