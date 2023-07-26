Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, Land of the Morning Light

Land Of The Morning Light Launchs For Black Desert Console

Console players can finally experience the latest Black Desert content, as Land Of The Morning Light has appeared in Xbox and PlayStation.

Pearl Abyss has officially launched its latest expansion for Black Desert onto consoles, as PlayStation and Xbox players can experience Land of the Morning Light. This is the exact same content PC players have been experiencing, just delayed a bit because they had to make the transfer from PC to console. But on the bright side, you're not waiting months for it to appear like in the past. We got more info on everything inside it below.

"Visit a region inspired by Korea's Joseon dynasty with breathtaking landscapes, intricately designed architecture, fearsome bosses, and more. Players will experience a narrative tale inspired by traditional Korean folklore through new non-linear quest lines across 80 cutscenes, 40 vignettes, and 6,000 fully-dubbed lines."

A Storybook Brought to Life: Black Desert players follow an immersive storyline that reads like a novel, uncovering Korean tales and fables as they progress. Completed quests are stored in the 'Storybook,' which players can revisit at any time. Players will meet characters from popular Korean folktales, including the greedy Golden Pig King to Gumiho, the beautiful nine-tailed fox.

Boss Blitz Update: Land of the Morning Light brings a completely new PvE experience by inviting players of all skill levels to challenge fearsome bosses in customized difficulty levels. Perfect for veteran players, "Boss Blitz" mode enables adventurers to return to each boss on a new difficulty level (or Calamity Level), and enter into a weekly ranking system based on character class.

Visit the New Player Hub, Then Explore!: Modeled after various heritage sites in Korea, Dalbeol is a vibrant village with beautiful terrain and distinct architecture. Beyond the traditional Hanok villages, Pearl Abyss' development team visited, photo-captured and re-interpreted more than 15 real-world locations in Korea to create stunning mountsides, rugged waterfalls, idyllic countrysides, eerie forests, and rocky cliff sides to create a real sense of place..

New Gear, Rewards, Furniture and Fun: Players can enjoy a wide range of new items and powerful gear to earn. They'll be able to inhabit and socialize in unique new housing structures (including elaborate manors). For those who love to customize and decorate, they can experiment with 126 new furniture pieces to host indoor or outdoor gatherings.

