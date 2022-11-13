Land Of The Vikings Releases New Early Access Trailer

Iceberg Interactive and developer Laps Games have released a brand new trailer for Land Of The Vikings as it launched into Early Access last week. The trailer isn't too long, but it does give you a sense of everything you'll have access to in the game as they will slowly be adding content over time. You can enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as the game is out now on Steam.

"Chop trees, plant and grow crops, hunt wildlife, mine ore and fish from the surrounding seas and fjords. From victuals to Vikings, manage your resources carefully to ensure you can outlast the winter, and expand your settlement season to season. Each of your villagers is a character in their own right. With 20+ characteristics, your villagers might be powerfully-built strongmen and women or silver-tongued thespians. Pay attention to skills and abilities when assigning your people to a task. Not all Vikings are alike, nor are they equally good at all jobs! More Vikings will ask to join your settlement as it grows. You can choose to welcome them or turn them away. Over time, your Vikings will begin new families and give birth to new generations, extending their lineage and strengthening your village."

"This land will bring many challenges to your settlement, from earthquakes to fire-starting lightning from the heavens above. Band together and withstand these disasters as best you can. The seasons bring their own challenges, as do events and disasters. Be ready for storms and blizzards, or just the long deadly cold of the winter season. Prepare firewood and food stores to keep your Vikings warm and fed! Your neighbors are an excellent resource for goods and gold. Once you build a Trade Dock, ships will visit you with various cargo. You can also send out your own trade missions, so long as you have enough villagers to crew the vessel — and enough beer to fuel the crew!"

"But any good Jarl knows that force is the best path to glory. Raid foreign villages to plunder their gold and silver, and gain Fame points. Train and strengthen your Vikings to ensure your victory. No grids allowed! You can build wherever you want, design your village as you see fit, and increase your Vikings' happiness. Construct monuments to Odin or Freya and customize the look of your Viking ships. You will even be able to modify the look of houses with the Building Editor, in one of the Early Access updates! Unlock new buildings and bonuses by spending Fame points in the Tree of Life. Discover beer brewing and build a Tavern for your villagers to relax in. Invest in goat farming to gather wool and weave fabric for better clothes. As you create better quality living and resources, your Vikings will become healthier and happier, and your settlement will flourish!"