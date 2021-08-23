Lapras Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021

Lapras has entered raids in Pokémon GO as part of the Ultra Unlock Part Three: Week One: Sword event. This dual Water/Ice-type Pokémon from the Kanto region can be found in Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Lapras and perhaps even catch a Shiny. Let's get into it.

Top Lapras Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Lapras counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mega Manectric (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Lapras with efficiency.

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Lapras can be defeated by solo players. It is helpful for those who want to complete Tier Three raids alone to power up their Pokémon and suit them with the correct attacks, as listed above.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Lapras can be encountered in its Shiny form and it currently has the boosted "rare spawn" Shiny rate. This makes it very much worthy of your raid pass!

Happy raiding, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!