Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Friends Games, Laysara: Summit Kingdom, Quite OK Games

Laysara: Summit Kingdom Confirms Version 1.0 Launch Date

Laysara: Summit Kingdom has confirmed the official launch date for Version 1.0 as the game will also be coming to consoles

Article Summary Laysara: Summit Kingdom Version 1.0 launches in February, coming to PC and all major consoles.

Build thriving mountain towns with challenging terrain, variable resources, and shifting weather.

Strategically manage avalanches and transport networks to keep your settlements safe and supplied.

Conquer mountain peaks and rebuild the Kingdom of Laysara through innovative city building gameplay.

Indie game developer Quite OK Games and publisher Future Friends Games have confirmed the release date for Version 1.0 of Laysara: Summit Kingdom. The game has been in Early Access for a while now, giving you a chance to play the mountainside city-builder while they continue to provide significant updates. Now we know the full version of the game will arrive on February 27, 2026, and will be coming to all three major consoles in the process, with A physical Collector's Edition available for those who want it. Enjoy the latest trailer

Laysara: Summit Kingdom

Laysara: Summit Kingdom is a challenging city builder which tasks you with creating a new home for your people forced out of the lowlands. During a campaign or sandbox playthrough, you will establish multiple towns, each on a unique mountain with its own traits. All your towns co-exist in symbiosis, creating a trading network, which you can then adjust to your needs by revisiting already developed settlements. The Kingdom of Laysara has to be rebuilt!

Each mountain comes with a new set of challenges. Mounts differ in shapes, vegetation zone layouts, resource availability and weather conditions. Sometimes you will have plenty of room for farming in green lowlands, sometimes you will need to rely on breeding and extracting valuable minerals from regions dangerously close to peak glaciers. If you find yourself in dire need of a certain resource, you can always try to establish a trading route with another town.

One of the ever-present dangers you will have to deal with are mighty avalanches. You can't stop them, but you can take precautions and be prepared. Afforest the key areas to create natural barriers, build artificial ones to redirect rushing masses of snow, or trigger the avalanche early, while it's still manageable. Create a deliberate and reliable strategy and you might even be able to use the power of snow to your advantage; fail to do so and find your city buried and devastated!

So, transporting goods is easy, right? Well, not if your destination lies on the other side of the mountain, a few hundred meters higher, behind cliffs, ridges, canyons and rivers. You will need to create a vast, complex transport network consisting of roads, bridges and shafts to ensure reliable delivery chains. As demand for resources will grow alongside the town's population, always look for opportunities to optimise your transportation network, be it by building paved roads, using more advanced lifting constructions, or aiding your carriers with glamorous yaks.

If you manage to endure all mountain dangers, build a network of efficient production chains and satisfy all needs of your people, there is only one more thing to be done: conquering the mountain peak! To succeed in this great endeavour you'll need to reach the summit and establish safe routes for your carriers to bring in enormous amounts of building resources, but beware! Weather at this height is as deadly as ever. The final effect is well worth the effort though, as raising the summit temple is an act of total triumph of human courage (and your logistics skills!) over the elements.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!