League Of Legends: Wild Rift Will Hold An Open Beta This Month

Riot Games announced this morning that they will be holding an open beta this month for League Of Legends: Wild Rift. According to the team, the beta will go live on March 29th on the App Store and Google Play for all North American players, who will have full access to the game while the company will continue to offer an open invitation to all players. If you haven't heard much about the game, Wild Rift is a skills-and-strategy 5-v-5 MOBA that was designed specifically for mobile as they rebuilt the game from the ground up. The game will operate just as well, if not better, than the PC version of the popular title, with a few differences here and there to make it an original title. You can read more info on the game below as we also wait to see when they will launch the final version.

Dive into Wild Rift: the skills-and-strategy 5v5 MOBA experience of League Of Legends by Riot Games, now built from the ground up for mobile. With smooth controls and fast-paced games, you can team up with friends, lock in your champion, and go for the big plays. Master the Rift and earn your legend with dynamic champs and ever-changing strats. Each game is a chance to land the perfect skill shot, turn the tides in a crazy teamfight, or pull off that sweet, sweet pentakill. Teamwork makes the dream work in this mobile MOBA. Whether you're a duo, trio, or full five-stack, you can queue up with your squad and climb the ladder one enemy Nexus at a time. Dunk on the competition with a giant sword, freeze enemies in their tracks with a cross-the-map ice arrow, or lure opponents to their doom with mesmerizing charm. Whatever you want your legend to be, there's a champ for you. Face off in matches balanced for skill level as well as party size. All champions can be earned for free in Wild Rift, and there's no paying for playtime or power. Ever.