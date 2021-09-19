Leenzee Games Announces Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Chinese indie developer Leenzee Games has announced their latest game coming to the west with the action RPG Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. if you like Dark Souls, then this is going to be right up your alley as they put a Ming Dynasty spin on the genre, thrusting your character into the chaotic and fiery final years of that era. The team dropped a trailer, which you can check out below, and some brief info on the story, but no release date for the game as of yet. All we know right now is that the game is being planned for PC and next-gen consoles, with it currently in the pre-alpha stage of development. Enjoy the trailer!

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers takes place as the Ming Dynasty Emperor Chongzhen has just hanged himself. Conflict and rebellion erupt throughout China as warlords fight for power among the remnants of the Ming Dynasty. Bandit armies take advantage of the chaos, raiding villages throughout the land and human order has all but disappeared. A strange event has begun to unfold – people's bodies start to grow feathers, drastically altering their behavior and appearance. In this adventure, players will travel through traditional Ming Dynasty towns, remote human villages, misty temple pagodas, and underground ceremonial Shu sites to uncover the powerful force behind these horrific transformations. This epic journey puts the player in challenging encounters with battle crazed bandits, deformed human giants and massive demonic monsters with two-handed swords, axes, and ancient gunpowder weapons. Set in the chaotic final years of the Ming Dynasty, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an exploration of the hauntingly beautiful landscapes of imperial China and the battle against a mysterious force that transforms a grim reality to supernatural horror. The game is based on the ancient Shu civilization-Sanxingdui, Jinsha, and other Chinese historical mythologies adapted into the style of Cthulhu-like fiction.

WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers – Official Reveal Trailer | 4K 60FPS Gameplay (2021)