Legendary Bidoof Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021

Hilariously, Bidoof will be featured tomorrow in Legendary Raids in Pokémon GO. As part of the meme-fueled Bidoof Break and Bidoof Day events, this mild-mannered Pokémon will appear as the only species available in all raid tiers, including Tiers One, Three, and yes, even Five. Now, just because Bidoof is… you know, Bidoof doesn't mean it's going to be easy to take down in Tier Five raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team of the top counters to take on this pumped-up Bidoof. Let's go!

Top Bidoof Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Legendary Bidoof counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Lopunny (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down this comedically strong Bidoof with efficiency.

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Heracross (Counter, Close Combat)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Regigigas (Fighting-type Hidden Power, Focus Blast)

Emboar (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Focus Blast)

Darkrai (Snarl, Focus Blast)

Sawk (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Bidoof is going to be more difficult than one would imagine, as it is getting the Tier Five pump up. However, unlike most Tier Fives, Bidoof can be defeated by solo trainers. This is because the Pokémon generally included in Tier Five raids already have incredible stats. That makes the Tier Five boost give them that staggeringly high CP that multiple trainers are needed to chip away at. With Bidoof, it is, despite the meme, a common Pokémon with non-Legendary stats. It will be difficult to beat it and the top counters must be used, but it is indeed possible.

Shiny Odds

Bidoof can be Shiny in any form of encounter. It is not currently known if its Shiny rate will be boosted for Bidoof Day.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!