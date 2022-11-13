Len's Island Announces Massive Uncharted Waters Update

Indie developer and publisher Flow Studio revealed that Len's Island will be getting a new massive update next month called Uncharted Waters. The game is currently sitting in Early Access on Steam with no official plans announced yet to make the full game live. So, in essence, this update will be an expansion of what you already have, which isn't the full game yet, so we're just considering this a move to add more of what the normal game is with a special name. We got more details about the update for you below along with a trailer showing it off, as it will go live in the game on December 16th, 2022.

"Len's Island – Uncharted Waters is an update so big it almost feels like a sequel! In development for over nine months, it catapults Len's Island into a completely new experience. Six new biomes have been added, each with unique resources, enemies, secret areas, and bosses. Hop into a canoe, raft, or houseboat to travel to surrounding islands and uncover the wide range of weather effects unique to each biome. Players can even utilize the game's brand-new map to help navigate the unexplored corners of the world."

"Farming is also an integral part of the Len's Island experience, and it's more robust than ever. Farming can now be automated through wind power, water pumps, and lightstone dust, to help farmers thrive while testing their building skills. Plant three new fruit trees to acquire the new fruits added that can help you make oil for machines or be included in new cooking recipes. Want to make some friends? Rescue lost villagers, build houses for them, and help them set up shops in the town to trade resources and purchase items. Donate resources to the mayor to help improve and grow the town of Bridgewater."