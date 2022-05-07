Let's Build A Zoo Announces New Dinosaur DLC Content

No More Robots revealed they have some new DLC on the way for Let's Build A Zoo as we'll be getting some dinosaurs added to the mix. If you haven't already been playing this game, one of the key factors to it is that you have the ability to make new creatures bu splicing them together. You can make a crocodile with chicken wings, a rhino with gorilla arms, and other weird creations that you can name to get people to come check out your zoo. The story behind this DLC is that your team has developed technology for cloning dinosaurs from fossils, so not only do you have the ability to make regular dinosaurs, but you also have the technology to make weird dinosaurs with other animals. The DLC will drop on May 23rd and will run you $10, but for now, you can read more a bit it and check out the trailer.

With over 50 new creatures to resurrect, display and look after, they'll each make your heart saur with how cute yet terrifying they can be. And the content gets even meteor from there, with a whole new campaign to play through, new enclosure types, a new research tree to unlock, and tons of new shops and decorations. From rocky paths and active volcanos, to giant trees and dino-egg food shops, there are plenty of ways to make your dinosaur kingdom look absolutely dino-mite… or you can simply focus on churning through your customers, and leaving the park looking a bit of an eye-saur. In Let's Build A Zoo, you could splice any two animals together to create over 300,000 new crazy creatures. With this injection of dinosaurs, players will now be able to visit Sandbox Mode and merge the original critters with their jurassic buddies, leading to over 10 million different animal variants. The world's first capysaurus or donkey-ceratops, anyone?