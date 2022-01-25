Level 99 Games Announces Under-Night In-Birth Exceed

Level 99 Games announced they will be making a tabletop version of a popular fighting game as we're getting Under-Night In-Birth Exceed. Using their popular Exceed series of tabletop games, they are bringing the character of the game to the system much as they have done to titles like Street Fighter and BlazBlue. The game will officially go on sale on February 1st and will consist of five core products, with one of them featuring two fighters with the other four featuring four fighters each. We have more info and the trailer below, however, the company has yet to reveal official pricing for everything.

In Under-Night In-Birth Exceed, players will be able to choose from a roster of Under Night In-Birth's nineteen original fighters, each with their own complete deck of cards, special abilities, and fighting style based upon the video games. Players duel on a linear stage, trading attacks in a fast-paced battle, until only one remains standing. The Under Night In-Birth card game is part of Level 99 Games's Exceed Fighting System, which allows fighters from various video game universes to battle one another. Other entries in the series introduce fighters from BlazBlue, Street Fighter, Shovel Knight, and Dead Cells. All of the games are cross-compatible.

The new season will feature 19 fighters and 8 new products to collect. You can get them all on February 1st, 2022 in the Level 99 Store! As usual, we will be offering the collector's bundle through our Launch 99 program, with reduced-rate shipping to international destinations during a 2-week special launch period. Bring the fast-paced action of head-to-head arcade fighting games to your tabletop! Choose your fighter from an ever-growing roster of diverse characters, each with their own deck of special moves and supers. Exceed the limit to unleash your true power and overwhelm foes!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Announcing Under Night In-Birth Exceed (https://youtu.be/PNA4eHllYGw)