Level Infinite Signs New Publishing Deal With Shift Up

Level Infinite has signed a new publishing deal with Shift Up, as the team are working on their latest video game, Project Spirits

Article Summary Level Infinite announces a new global publishing partnership with developer Shift Up for Project Spirits.

Project Spirits is a cross-platform title built on Unreal Engine 5, coming to PC, console, and mobile devices.

This marks the second collaboration between Level Infinite and Shift Up after Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Co-development involves Tencent’s Yongxing Interactive, aiming to deliver next-gen gaming experiences.

Level Infinite announced this week that they have signed a new publishing deal with developer Shift Up, as they are working on their latest game, Project Spirits. The only thing we really know about the game right now is that it's a cross-platform title on Unreal Engine 5, and clearly, the name isn't going to stick as they probably have a small list of better titles. We also got the artwork you see here, which we gotta say, looks pretty much like another two dozen anime-influenced mobile titles you see on the market with characters that have been, shall we say… enhanced. Whatever they got cooking, we're probably going to learn more about it in the next few months if they're already gearing up to work together on publishing the game. You can read more details from the game from the official press release about the deal below.

Project Spirits

Project Spirits is a cross-platform game for PC, consoles, and mobile developed on Unreal Engine 5, through a co-development collaboration between Shift Up and Tencent's affiliate, Yongxing Interactive. Yongxing Interactive is dedicated to creating top-quality games. Its core team consists of senior members from leading game companies specializing in ACG games, bringing together solid industry experience and development capabilities.

This partnership represents the second global collaboration between Level Infinite and Shift Up, following the worldwide success of Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Both companies are committed to achieving even greater synergy with Project Spirits than in their previous venture. Leveraging Shift Up's expertise and their proven success with globally acclaimed IPs such as Goddess of Victory: Nikke and Stellar Blade, Level Infinite aims to deliver the next generation of gaming experiences to players worldwide. As part of this process, Level Infinite and Shift Up have further strengthened their strategic partnership to include both publishing and joint development.

