Life Simulator inZOI Early Access Pushed Back to March 2025

Those who have been looking forward to playing the life simulator title inZOI will have to wait a bit longer as Early Access has been pushed

Krafton revealed this week that they have made the decision to push the Early Access release date of inZOI back to late March. The game got a lot of hype from Gamescom this year and sounded like they were on track for their scheduled set of releases, but then the game's Producer and Director released a statement on their official Discord channel this week letting players know the Early Access version of the game would be pushed back to March 28, 2025. We have the full statement below with the reason behind the decision.

Hi everyone,

This is Kjun, Producer & Director of inZOI. First, I want to express my sincerest gratitude to inZOI fans around the world. Your immense love and interest mean everything to us. I was especially touched by the wonderful reception we received at gamescom, and it was incredible to see everyone creating such unique Zois during our 'inZOI: Character Studio' demo period.

Initially, we were uncertain about introducing 'Canvas' to the world, not knowing how many people would actually participate. However, the turnout was amazing, with an enormous number of uploads. Seeing so much engagement brought us immense happiness, and it was inspiring to see how deeply people connected with inZOI. Your feedback and insights made us realize the responsibility we have to provide players with the most complete experience possible. This message is about that realization. After reviewing your feedback from inZOI: Character Studio and analyzing a wealth of data from our various play tests, we have decided to release inZOI in Early Access on March 28, 2025. We apologize that we couldn't bring you the game sooner, but this decision reflects our commitment to giving inZOI the best possible start.

It's said that among primates, raising a human child to adulthood takes the longest time because humans must be prepared to endure and adapt to their ever-changing surroundings. The extra love and care required to nurture a child to adulthood is how I see our journey with inZOI—a game that we will be nurturing together from its Early Access birth. This change in our release date reflects our commitment to building a stronger foundation for inZOI, so we can embark on this journey in the best way possible. Until the release date, we'll continue working to improve any areas that need attention, striving to create a game that truly captures the essence of life simulation. Our goal is to deliver an experience fans can enjoy for a long time to come. We'll keep you updated on our development progress, and we hope you'll join us on this journey toward inZOI's Early Access and beyond.

With love,

Kjun

