LifeAfter Drops New Update With An Event & More NetEase Games has released a new update for LifeAfter as they welcome you to the carnival in the latest event.

NetEase Games released an all-new update for the game LifeAfter this past week, bringing you deeper into the carnival for a fresh event happening now. For the next few weeks, you'll be able to play a new game mode called Escape Park, as well as take part in a new challenge and crisis missed, plus new cosmetics and other content you can add to your home. We got the details below as it is available to play.

Build Your Own Theme Park in the Doomsday World

A mysterious amusement park has emerged in the wasteland, seemingly frozen in time with its colorful decorations that once brought joyful laughter. But through the lens of the doomsday world, it simply looks like a strange and eerie place. With the official release of its newest update, LifeAfter will introduce a new game mode, Escape Park! Every Survivor can become a level designer and create their own theme park by combining different available obstacles and challenges. Invite others to put your level to the test, putting to practice their survival skills and even parkour abilities. Let your imagination run wild and create your masterpiece in this post-apocalyptic world.

The Infestation of Corrupted Fungi Brings New Challenges and a New Crisis

Just as Survivors celebrate their recent victory over past disasters, a new crisis already lurks close at home. Corrupted fungi have infiltrated camp, threatening the fate of humanity once again. The future of mankind is on the line. Will you give up or fight back? Delve deep into camp to uncover the source of the corruption and defeat a terrifying grand enemy.

New Outfit & Furniture Collections For Your LifeAfter Home

After the update on April 28th, the new Collector's Edition outfit, the Obsidian Will, will be added. Putting it on will feel like traveling back in time to the unspoiled world before the apocalypse. This update also brings a new piece of furniture, the Psychedelic Forest, coming with fluorescent mushrooms that bring a unique look for your home. With the new update, LifeAfter will also bring exciting new rewards for Survivors. Enjoy these additional bonuses and continue having fun as you explore the post-apocalyptic world. The wasteland is still in crisis and humanity continues to struggle to survive. More Survivors are needed to join the fight and face the dangers of tomorrow together! Join the LifeAfter community as we celebrate the game's fourth anniversary and make new history together in the fight for survival in the doomsday world!

