Lifted Receives New Trailer With Early 2026 Release Window

Check out the latest trailer for the cinematic puzzle-platforming adventure game Lifted, as we'll see it released sometime in early 2026

Article Summary Lifted reveals a new trailer and confirms an early 2026 release window for Steam and Steam Deck players.

Cinematic puzzle-platform adventure created by ex-Disney Imagineer Jeffrey Ashbrook with '80s and '90s vibes.

Play as Ari Buktu, traveling through time with Professor Raventhorpe to solve puzzles and outsmart rivals.

Explore ancient Egypt, Mayan ruins, and more in a single-player, story-driven 2.5D platforming experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Adventure Works released a new trailer for their latest game, Lifted, while confirming the game's release window. If you aren't aware of the game yet, this is a cinematic puzzle-platforming adventure created by former Disney imagineer Jeffrey Ashbrook, they have crafted this amazing title that will give you a number of different throwbacks to themes from the '80s and '90s. All of which revolves around the story of a school kid looking for extra credit from a professor, who ended up taking them on a new adventure in a time machine. You can check out more info about the game below, and watch the latest trailer above, as the game is currently being planned for release in Q1 2026. Plus, if you want to try it out, there's a free demo on Steam as we speak.

Step into the inquisitive shoes of Ari Buktu, a cool and curious lad simply looking for some extra credit in Professor Lionel Raventhorpe's science class. Witness the unlikely pair travel through history in an immersive journey full of heart, humor, and imagination. Platform through ancient Egypt and Mayan ruins to find a beautiful tiara for the Professor's lady love. Evade pirates, solve perplexing puzzles, and beat history's most notorious troublemakers to the treasure. Swing, climb, puzzle through time & outsmart a rival tomb-raider – an '80s blockbuster adventure!

Step into the Anytime Elevator and get Lifted — a cinematic single-player 2.5D puzzle-platform adventure from a former Disney ride designer. Perfect for Steam Deck. Slacker Ari Buktu only pokes his head into Professor Raventhorpe's lab for extra credit; seconds later he's hurtling through history on a reckless mission to steal a legendary tiara and fix the professor's love-life. Each stop opens a new era, a bigger puzzle, and the shadow of a rival tomb-raider who's always one jump behind…

