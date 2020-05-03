Lightsabers have Returned To Fortnite For A Limited Time

It looks like Epic Games has reached that point of self-quarantine where they're digging into their closet full of old Fortnite toys. Over the past couple of years, as the game has dominated the battle royale marketplace, they've done a lot of promotions with different companies., Once those promos are done, they toss the awesome toys they made into the vault and for the vast majority of them, we never see these awesome items again. One of the most popular items in the mix was for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, as you could turn your pickaxe in the game into a lightsaber, complete with all the sounds and effects and fun Jedi/Sith times you could have. But of course, when the movie was done being promoted, they went away. Well, at least they did until today.

Epic Games revealed on Twitter today that the iconic elegant weapon of force users has returned to the game for a limited time. As you can see you can snag one of four designs. You can get Luke Skywalker's green lightsaber, Kylo Ren's crossguard lightsaber, Anakin Skywalker's original blue lightsaber which eventually ends up in the hands of Rey, and Mace Windu's purple lightsaber (although we don't know if it has the initials BMF engraved on it). The company didn't give a timeframe of how long this limited-time would be, so we're guessing it will be less than a week as they did it for Star Wars Day happening on May 4th. Incidentally, it should be noted that they're back in the game because the devs simply turned on the Season 11 challenges. So if there's ever a question in the future of how easy it would be to bring back event weapons from the past, now you know it's the programming equivalent of turning on a light switch.