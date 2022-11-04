Lightsabers Have Returned To Fortnite With Other Star Wars Stuff

Epic Games have brought back an old favorite to Fortnite as lightsabers have returned, along with some other Star Wars stuff. It seems super odd, but yes, the fact that people are more interested in the fact that we got lightsabers back from the vault rather than the ability to play as Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo is a thing. But that's primarily because the lightsabers were so cool when they were first introduced, and nothing else has really compared to them since.

The new content that has been added comes directly from the original trilogy, and the fact that a lot of what's here hasn't been in Fortnite before is astonishing, considering how popular the Star Wars additions have been in the past. Along with the three new skins comes a few extra additions to the game, including a special Skywalker week that is currently running until November 8th, a chance to snag some exclusive items that you can use in the game by completing challenges, some specialty items found in chests (such as the lightsabers), and more. We have some notes from the team about what's all here as well as info from their latest blog, as the content is now live.

Luke's Blue Lightsaber (A New Hope) and Luke's Green Lightsaber (Return of the Jedi) will be available during Skywalker Week. Find them in Imperial Chests, regular Chests, or on the ground.

Darth Vader has returned–defeat him to collect Darth Vader's Lightsaber!

Stormtroopers are back for Skywalker Week, too. Exchange Bars for an E-11 Blaster Rifle, or find them on the ground, in Imperial Chests, and in regular Chests.

The Junk Rift is unvaulted for Skywalker Week. This week, there's a chance it can drop Luke Skywalker's X-34 Landspeeder! Find Junk Rifts on the ground, in Imperial Chests, and in regular Chests.