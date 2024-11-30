Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amplifier Studios, Frame Break, Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier Releases All-New Trailblazer Update

Lightyear Frontier has added the new Trailblazer update, bringign with it a new mode and several new unlockables to play around with

Article Summary Lightyear Frontier's Trailblazer update adds new mobility options and customization for mechs.

Players can unlock Trailblazer Mode, transforming into a speedy four-wheeled mode for faster travel.

Customize exofarmers with the Outfit Locker, featuring new helmet styles and vibrant colors.

Explore in third-person mode and use Seed Splicer blueprint to cultivate rare crops on the frontier.

Amplifier Studios and Frame Break have released an all-new update for Lightyear Frontier, as players can download the Trailblazer Update right now. The game is still in Early Access on Steam at the moment, with the devs adding new things here and there, working their way to Version 1.0. This new update adds faster mobility for mechs, several customization options, a host of quality-of-life improvements, a third-person farmer mode, and other additions. We have the quick rundown from the devs of everything added below, as it's available to download right now.

Lightyear Frontier – Trailblazer Update

With the new Trailblazer Mode, life on the homestead takes on a thrilling pace. Unlockable via the upgrade depot, this new ability allows players to transform into a four-wheeled mode, adding speed and ease to planetary travel. From racing through the wilderness to perfecting boosts and drifts, players can also use their paths to provide faster movement along custom-built roads. A wealth of customization options also arrive in the Trailblazer update, with the new Outfit Locker allowing players to put a personal touch on their intergalactic exofarmers via a selection of elegant helmet styles and colors.

Day lengths have also been increased, and the introduction of the Seed Splicer blueprint allows for seed splicing galore as avid exofarmers can build as many seed splicers as desired, boosting their production and increasing the chance of cultivating rare crops. The Trailblazer update enriches every aspect of life on the frontier. Players now have the option to switch to third-person mode while exploring the world outside their mech, offering a whole new way to experience the planet and enhancing interactions in the worlds. The exploration has also been streamlined even further, giving the player the ability to instantly return home to their farm via the map once per day.

