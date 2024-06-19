Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amplifier Studios, Frame Break, Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier Reveals Making It Home Update

Amplifier Studios has released the latest update for Lightyear Frontier, as Making It Home brings in a number of fan-requested additions.

Article Summary Making It Home update adds player-requested features to Lightyear Frontier.

New decoration options and extended day cycles enhance farming gameplay.

Map marker system and region restoration data improve exploration.

Emotes and photo mode updates allow for more player expression.

Amplifier Studios and Frame Break have released a brand new update for Lightyear Frontier, as players can now check out the Making It Home update. This is basically a fan-appreciation update as they have added several player-requested features and surprises in a single release. These include wall decorations, map markers, quality-of-life improvements, extended day and night cycles, new emotes, and more. We have more details about it below as the game continues to sit in Early Access.

Lightyear Frontier – Making It Home

The Making it Home update introduces an array of new and fan-requested enhancements, providing players with fresh ways to customize and interact with their farmsteads. Extended day cycles and shortened night cycles allow players more time to soak in the sunlight, whilst the addition of wall decorations will allow exofarmers the chance to add even more personality to their constructions. With an assortment of banners, posters, stickers, benches, lights, and more, available to craft or purchase from the merchant, there's never been a better time to get decorating.

For those looking to venture into new pastures, exploration is also set to become a whole lot easier and more enjoyable with the introduction of a new map marker system. With 1,000 stamps available between players on one server, key locations such as caves, water sources, animals, or mysterious ruins can be highlighted on the map for all to see. Further improvements to region restoration data will also provide exoframers with more clarity on upgrades required to cleanse and rejuvenate polluted lands, simplifying and streamlining the restoration process.

For those who enjoy multiplayer farming, or simply want new ways to express themselves, emotes have been integrated into Lightyear Frontier, offering players fresh avenues for self-expression. Now, both farmers and mechs can engage in a range of gestures such as waving, pointing, or displaying a heart emoji to other players. These emotes can be captured in action within photo mode, which also boasts brand-new stamps and frames, providing players with more tools than ever to personalize and share their Lightyear Frontier experience.

In addition to these features, the Making it Home update introduces several highly requested features from the community to further enrich the Lightyear Frontier experience. From the introduction of new foliage sprouts and auto collection for storage boxes and holograms to the ability to relocate existing constructs and much, much more. Players will find their farming endeavors smoother and more enjoyable than ever before as Lightyear Frontier continues to evolve, providing endless possibilities for exploration, customization, and camaraderie.

