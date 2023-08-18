Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games, Yakuza | Tagged: Like A Dragon Gaiden, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Drops New Trailer

Check out SEGA's latest overview trailer for Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, with a demo happening at Gamescom 2023.

SEGA dropped a brand new trailer for Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name as we get an overview of the game ahead of Gamescom 2023. They say it's a trailer, but it's more like a full-on presentation as you're getting 11 whole minutes of the developers talking about the game's creation, its storyline, and new elements we haven't seen before from the gameplay. Those of you who happen to be in Germany for Gamescom will have a chance to try out a demo of the game next week. Enjoy the video below as the game will be released on November 9th, 2023.

"There is a mysterious container ship located in Osaka Bay. At its center is a cage where your fighting skills will be put to the test. You might be the strongest so far, but three new legendary yakuza fighters just entered the arena! Can you leave the cage victorious? Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Under the codename "Joryu," Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities in Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name."

"Dynamically switch between the Yakuza and Agent fighting styles in visceral melee combat. With the Yakuza style, strike fear into enemies by unleashing wildly aggressive moves powered by Kiryu's unparalleled strength and flair. Or up the ante with the Agent style by delivering blows with absolute speed and precision while using an array of high-tech gadgets like electrified bind wires to stun enemies and then send them flying. Strategically adapt to the situation and leverage both styles to dominate and destroy hordes of enemies. Whether you're brawling in the secret Battle arena, singing a new karaoke song, enjoying a drink at the live-action cabaret club, or racing in the pocket circuit, the world offers a variety of immersive experiences. An intriguing informant named Akame also provides thrilling sub-missions, drawing you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori and Yokohama."

https://youtu.be/grTtVjPY4YY

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!